AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brantley Gilbert + Jelly Roll celebrate new achievement

todayOctober 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll‘s collab, “Son of the Dirty South,” has been certified Gold by the RIAA.

Brantley shared the news alongside a single cover picture celebrating their latest accomplishment. 

“Gassed up and GOLD baby… Son of the Dirty South is the track that keeps on giving y’all… So excited to share it’s officially been certified by the @RIAA… LET’S GOOOO,” he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the hashtags #sonofthedirtysouth and #bgnation.

“Son of the Dirty South” is off Brantley’s latest album, So Help Me God, which arrived in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jelly is currently top 10 on the country charts with his Lainey Wilson-assisted single, “Save Me.” The track is the second single from his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%