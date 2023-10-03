AD
Bret Michaels reveals skin cancer scare, urges fans to get checked out

todayOctober 3, 2023

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bret Michaels recently had a cancer scare, but it didn’t keep him from rocking. In an Instagram post, the Poison frontman showed off a scar on his hip from a biopsy he had done Friday.

“Just knowing that I absolutely love the outdoors & the sun but with the recent passing of my friend Jimmy Buffett, I decided it was time for a more recent check up of something I thought was nothing,” he writes. “Turns out, it was something.” Buffett passed away September 1 after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.

Michaels says his own procedure “not only may have saved my life but surely extended it,” adding he’s “not completely out of the woods yet.” 

He concludes the post by encouraging his followers, especially those who love the outdoors, to get themselves checked out. “You are never out of the fight until the fight is out of you…Remain unbroken, my friends!” he notes.

Michael’s procedure hasn’t slowed him down. Not long after the biopsy, he took the stage in Houston, Texas. His next show is happening October 13 in Corbin, Kentucky. A complete list of dates can be found at bretmichaels.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

