AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library set to host NASA on Friday

todayOctober 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be welcoming NASA to the library on Friday, October 14, starting at 1 p.m.  There are many different activities scheduled throughout the afternoon, including a presentation by Dr. Therese Moretto Jorgensen, acting deputy director for the Heliophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Jorgensen will give an overview of solar eclipses:  what causes them, some history of studying them, and what they tell us about the sun, moon and earth.  This presentation will begin at 4 p.m. in the library’s first floor meeting room.  The program is free and registration is not required.

For additional information, call (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%