Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library set to host NASA on Friday

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be welcoming NASA to the library on Friday, October 14, starting at 1 p.m. There are many different activities scheduled throughout the afternoon, including a presentation by Dr. Therese Moretto Jorgensen, acting deputy director for the Heliophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Jorgensen will give an overview of solar eclipses: what causes them, some history of studying them, and what they tell us about the sun, moon and earth. This presentation will begin at 4 p.m. in the library’s first floor meeting room. The program is free and registration is not required.

For additional information, call (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

