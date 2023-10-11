AD
Buck Country Music News

Carrie Underwood is excited to be sandwiched between George Strait and Willie Nelson at upcoming ATLive

todayOctober 11, 2023

ABC

The fourth annual ATLive kicks off Friday, October 20, with an all-Latin lineup before its all-country lineup on Saturday, October 21. The country concert will be headlined by George Strait and features Carrie UnderwoodWillie Nelson and Little Big Town as part of its lineup.

With the show just over a week away, Carrie is beaming with excitement to be on the same bill as two country legends: George and Willie.

“I’m super excited to get to play before [George] in Atlanta. I’m sandwiched between George Strait and Willie Nelson, so that’s not a bad place to be in,” Carrie says with a laugh. “I wish I could tell my childhood self that someday that’s gonna happen, but I’m just super excited.”

“I think it’s going to be an awesome show, and I’m, of course, looking forward to watching all the other acts on stage – Little Big Town, Willie and George,” she adds. It’s gonna be a good time.”

To purchase tickets to ATLive, visit atliveconcertseries.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

