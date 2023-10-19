Chayce Beckham surprised with RIAA Platinum plaque during Opry debut

ABC

October 18 was a special day for rising country artist and American Idol alum Chayce Beckham.

Not only did he make his long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut, but he was surprised with a plaque for his RIAA-certified single, “23.”

The news was shared on the Opry’s Instagram.

“Chayce Beckham’s debut single was certified platinum, and presented with it just moments after his Opry debut!” they captioned the Instagram carousel, which featured Chayce receiving his plaque onstage. The post also included photos of Clay Walker and Rhett Akins celebrating their respective accomplishments.

“23” is currently top 20 and climbing up the country charts.

Coming up, Chayce will release a new track, “Whiskey on the Wall,” October 27. You can hear a preview of it on X, formerly known as Twitter, and presave it now.