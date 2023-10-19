AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chayce Beckham surprised with RIAA Platinum plaque during Opry debut

todayOctober 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

October 18 was a special day for rising country artist and American Idol alum Chayce Beckham.

Not only did he make his long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut, but he was surprised with a plaque for his RIAA-certified single, “23.”

The news was shared on the Opry’s Instagram.

“Chayce Beckham’s debut single was certified platinum, and presented with it just moments after his Opry debut!” they captioned the Instagram carousel, which featured Chayce receiving his plaque onstage. The post also included photos of Clay Walker and Rhett Akins celebrating their respective accomplishments.

“23” is currently top 20 and climbing up the country charts. 

Coming up, Chayce will release a new track, “Whiskey on the Wall,” October 27. You can hear a preview of it on X, formerly known as Twitter, and presave it now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%