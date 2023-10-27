AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson drops cover of festive favorite, “Holiday Road”

todayOctober 27, 2023

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Chris Janson has released his cover of Lindsey Buckingham‘s 1983 classic “Holiday Road.”

The euphoric tune was produced by Chris and Julian Raymond; it not only features Chris’ signature vocals, but his drumming skills, too.

“I’ve always loved Christmas Vacation, the movie, and this song reminds me of that,” Chris says. “I hopped in to play drums on this track, and I hope everyone loves it!”

You can catch Chris’ performance of “Holiday Road” on Christmas at the Opry, airing Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Chris is currently #13 and ascending the country charts with his “All I Need Is You.” It’s the lead single off The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrived in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

