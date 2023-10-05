AD
Chris Rock in final talks to direct Martin Luther King Jr. biopic

todayOctober 5, 2023

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chris Rock is reportedly gearing up to direct and produce a new film about Martin Luther King Jr.

According to Variety, Rock is in the final stages of talks to board the project, with Steven Spielberg already on board as an executive producer.

The as-yet-untitled film from Universal Pictures will be based on Jonathan Eig’s biography King: A Life, which was released in May to critical acclaim. The comprehensive biography was described as “an intimate view of the courageous and often emotionally troubled human being who demanded peaceful protest for his movement but was rarely at peace with himself.”    

Rock previously directed 2014’s Top Five, 2003’s Head of State and 2007’s I Think I Love My Wife.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

