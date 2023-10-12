AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton postpones shows due to bronchitis, laryngitis: “I’m grateful for your patience and understanding”

todayOctober 12, 2023

ABC

Chris Stapleton is postponing his upcoming All American Road Show tour dates due to a doctor’s ordered vocal rest.

The country superstar shared on social media October 11 that his upcoming shows have to be rescheduled because of illness.

“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” he wrote in a statement. “I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal.”

“I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” he added.

His Lafayette, Houston and Corpus Christi shows — which were slated for October 14, October 13 and October 12 — have been rescheduled to November 16, November 17 and November 18, respectively.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Those who are unable to attend can contact their ticket provider within the next seven days for more information.

For Chris’ full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

