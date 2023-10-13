AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton previews ‘Higher’ with “It Takes a Woman”

todayOctober 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Chris Stapleton had released a romantic new track, “It Takes a Woman.”

The soulful tune was written by Chris, Jerry Salley and Ronnie Bowman, and it tenderly chronicles Chris’ love for his wife, Morgane.

“It takes a woman/ It takes a woman/ A woman who sees/ The best part of me/ Through all that I am/ It takes a woman/ Oh, it takes a woman/ To be all I can/ To feel like a man/ It takes a woman,” Chris professes in the chorus.

“It Takes a Woman” is the latest preview of Chris’ upcoming album, Higher. Releasing November 10, the 14-track record includes its rocking lead single, “White Horse,” as well as “Think I’m in Love With You.”

Higher is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%