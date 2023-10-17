Christina Aguilera thinks upcoming Vegas residency is a cure for the New Year’s Eve blues

Fred Watkins/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Christina Aguilera paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel‘s ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday October 16, to discuss her upcoming residency, kicking off New Year’s weekend at Voltaire, a new cabaret-style club at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

She said the thousand-seat venue will provide an interactive experience for fans, and a fun way for those who avoid the typical New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Sometimes New Year’s Eve can be really depressing, so I think this is exciting,” she told Kimmel. “Then I’ll continue to do the show throughout the year and count down the new year every single night.”

Adds Christina, “It’s a new year, we’re not going to mope about the past, we’re gonna celebrate the future.”

However, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will be avoiding the casinos, for the most part, even though she’s been pretty lucky in the past.

“One of the first times I went to Vegas I sat down at one of those random slot machines … and I won $2,000 like on my first try,” she recalls. “So, Vegas is lucky for me.”

This won’t be Xtina’s first stint in Sin City. She last played Las Vegas in 2019 with her Xperience residency at the former Zappos, now Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.