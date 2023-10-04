City of Kerrville prepares for 2024 Street Banner Sign-Up Day

AD

The City of Kerrville has scheduled the 2024 “Street Banner Sign-Up Day,” a lottery-style scheduling event, for Monday, December 11, beginning at 10 a.m. at Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main Street. Any social or educational institution, religious, non-profit or youth organization is invited to this event for the opportunity to select the location of their choice to display a banner. Banners will be installed for a period not to exceed three weeks, and there are six different locations to choose from.

The price for a banner installation is $85 and is payable at the time the application is accepted. If space permits, additional reservations may be made after January 1, 2024. Each organization is allowed two banners per event with a limit of two events per year.

Applications are available at the reception desk at City Hall prior to the meeting date, or can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov under “I Want To”, “Apply For”, “Banners”. For more information, call (830) 257-8000.

