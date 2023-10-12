AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

City of Kerrville to remain in Stage 4 Water Conservation

todayOctober 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District announced Wednesday that it will return to Stage 3 Water Conservation measures effective immediately after operating at Stage 4 since early August.

The City of Kerrville moved to Stage 4 measures on August 24 and capitalized on the reduction in water demand to perform maintenance on two groundwater wells and one ASR well.  This particular type of work is usually done in the winter months, but due to the drop in water demand the work has been accelerated.  After pulling two of the pumps and inspecting the column pipe, it was determined that a new column pipe and pumps were needed.  The city is currently working with a pump supply to secure the required materials.  Because that maintenance has not yet been completed, the city will remain in Stage 4 until a satisfactory solution has been implemented in the next few weeks.

To review the city’s Stage 4 Conservation Measures, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/512/Water-Restrictions.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%