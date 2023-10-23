AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Coast Guard rescues four Canadians from capsized catamaran off North Carolina

todayOctober 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard works during a rescue of four Canadians about 140 miles off the coast of North Carolina, in a still from a video released by the USCG on Oct. 22, 2023. — U.S. Coast Guard

(WILMINGTON, N.C.) — Four Canadian mariners were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat capsized 140 miles off the shore of Wilmington, North Carolina, the USCG said in a release.

The Coast Guard Command Center received an emergency signal at 12:18 p.m. from Moon Dragon, a catamaran off the coast of North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

Once at the scene, an airplane crew found the capsized catamaran and a covered life raft. All four aboard the Moon Dragon were found safe in the raft and were uninjured, using a radio to call for help.

The mariners were saved by a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew and sent to Air Station Elizabeth City.

The four aboard the catamaran told the Coast Guard that their hatches broke on both the port and starboard sides of the vessel, causing the catamaran to flood and forcing them to abandon ship.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%