Construction to temporarily close Knapp Road

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, M&C Fonseca, will begin work on completing a sewer line along Knapp Road beginning Monday, October 9. Construction is expected to last approximately seven days and will require a full road closure. The city says that the front entrance to Raising Canes and surrounding businesses will still remain accessible to patrons.

City officials say that the week-long closure is necessary to help assure the safety for both construction workers and the general public. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

