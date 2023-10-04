Construction to temporarily close Knapp Road

AD
October 4, 2023

The City of Kerrville and its contractor, M&C Fonseca, will begin work on completing a sewer line along Knapp Road beginning Monday, October 9.  Construction is expected to last approximately seven days and will require a full road closure.  The city says that the front entrance to Raising Canes and surrounding businesses will still remain accessible to patrons.

City officials say that the week-long closure is necessary to help assure the safety for both construction workers and the general public.  For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

