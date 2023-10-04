Cosmetics queen Charlotte Tilbury taps Elton John for new holiday campaign

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Elton John doesn’t really wear makeup, but that didn’t stop beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury from tapping him to star in the new holiday campaign for her eponymous cosmetics brand.

“Elton’s always been a huge inspiration to me my entire life,” Tilbury tells People about including longtime friend Elton in the campaign. “He’s a musical genius, a true creative, a renaissance man and a national treasure. He’s loved by all generations.”

As part of the campaign, which is soundtracked to Elton’s classic holiday hit “Step Into Christmas,” Tilbury and her brand are donating to Elton’s AIDS Foundation Rocket Fund, which is working to raise $125 million to end the disease.

“I had so much fun stepping into beauty magic and working with Charlotte and her muses to bring this fabulous campaign to life,” Elton says in a statement. He adds, “This campaign is certainly going to bring the sparkle, joy and glamour this holiday season, all while supporting my Foundation’s life-saving work.”

Part of the fundraising will be done through Tilbury’s new Rocket Collection of makeup, which includes a number of lipsticks and a makeup bag.

In addition to Elton, the campaign also features Kate Moss and Emmy-nominated Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, among others.