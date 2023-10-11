AD
‘Dancing with the Stars’ to celebrate 100 years of Disney with special themed night

todayOctober 11, 2023

Disney/Eric McCandless

Dancing with the Stars will celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with a themed night filled with performances inspired by several Disney movies.

Coined Disney100 Night, the event airs Tuesday, October 17, the day after the official centennial milestone, with a live simulcast on both ABC and Disney+. It will drop on Hulu the next day.

The evening will highlight films from across all decades of the company’s history, featuring songs from beloved classics like Cinderella and Fantasia, as well as Pixar favorites, like Toy Story and Coco.

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson will go under the sea to perform a Viennese waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, while Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will channel her inner Elsa and dive “Into the Unknown” as she performs a contemporary routine to the song from Frozen II.

Additionally, the professional dancers will open the show with a group number choreographed to the breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

