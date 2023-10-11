AD
Darius Rucker is livestreaming his Nashville concert

todayOctober 11, 2023

ABC/Larry McCormack

Can’t be at Darius Rucker‘s October 14 show in Nashville? Fret not, he’s bringing his show to you.

Darius is teaming up with streaming service Veeps to livestream his final Starting Fires Tour show at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. 

“What better way to wrap up the #StartingFiresTour than live streaming it for everyone!! Grab your tickets from @Veeps to watch the boys and I hit the stage at @Ascend_amp on October 14th,” Darius shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tickets are available now at veeps.com.

Darius’ newly released album, Carolyn’s Boy, is out wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

