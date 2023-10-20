AD
Rev Rock Report

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic reflect on Nirvana in upcoming ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ episode

todayOctober 20, 2023

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic look back at their days in Nirvana in an upcoming episode of Conan O’Brien‘s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

The conversation, which also features In Utero producer Steve Albini, will premiere Monday, October 23. You can check out a preview clip now via Billboard.

In the clip, Grohl reflects on how young he, Novoselic and Kurt Cobain were at the time of Nirvana’s explosion following the release of their 1991 album Nevermind.

“We were kids,” Grohl says. “So when you talk about the amount of time that’s gone by, to me it’s not even so much about the years, it’s about the experiences that just kind of led, one after another, going from three kids that were basically living or touring out of a van to then becoming a huge band.”

Grohl and Novoselic’s appearance on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend leads up to the 30th anniversary reissue of In Utero, which drops Friday, October 27. The expanded collection includes remastered audio of the original 1993 record, which would turn out to be Nirvana’s final studio album, along with B-sides and previously unreleased live recordings.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

