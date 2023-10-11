AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, Mötley Crüe & more donate items to Raven Drum Foundation auction

todayOctober 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Photo by Grant Kinsey/courtesy of Raven Drum Foundation

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx, drummer Matt Sorum and Styx are among the artists donating items to a new auction benefiting Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen’s Raven Drum Foundation. 

The 12 Drummers Drumming auction helps raise money for Raven Drum Foundation’s mission to help veterans, first responders and others dealing with trauma. Now in its third year, the auction is open for bidding through November 11 at 12 p.m. PT.  

Items available this year include a signed bass by Sixx; a drumhead signed by Lee and Allen; a Sorum package that includes three pairs of signature drumsticks, one set each from his time with Guns N’ RosesThe Cult and Velvet Revolver; and a Rick Allen handprint on a canvas.

There is also a custom Dave Matthews guitar with hand-drawn artwork, part of a partnership with Musicians on Call to bring music to VA hospitals throughout the country.

Previous auctions have raised over $120,000.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%