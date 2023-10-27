AD
Disney unveils first look at Rachel Zegler as Snow White, shifts film to 2025

todayOctober 27, 2023

Disney

Disney has unveiled a first look at Rachel Zegler as Snow White in the forthcoming live-action musical movie.

Along with the new image came a new release date: March 21, 2025.

The first-look photo shows the West Side Story actress in the iconic costume made famous by Disney’s classic 1937 animated film as she is surrounded by Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy in a picturesque cottage.

According to a synopsis from Disney, the film “invites audiences back into the magical world of Snow White with beloved songs and recognizable characters.”

Zegler previously called her casting as Snow White “a dream come true.”

The film, which is directed by Marc Webb and includes original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, also stars Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Snow White will release in theaters March 21, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

