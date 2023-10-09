AD
Dylan Scott is ready to be your “Bartender”

todayOctober 9, 2023

Courtesy of Curb Records

Dylan Scott‘s teased-about new track, “I’ll Be a Bartender,” has arrived.

The uptempo love song was written by Rocky BlockJohn ByronGrady Block and Jordan Dozzi﻿, and it chronicles Dylan’s wish to be there for a heartbroken girl.

“I’ll be a bartender, stir it on up/ Mix some move-on up in your cup/ And be your broken heart mender, make it alright/ Put some bourbon in your hurtin’ on ice/ I ain’t got the neon, or smoke in a room/ But if you need a drink as bad as I need you/ Baby, I’ll be a bartender,” Dylan sings in the pop-country driven chorus.

“So happy to give y’all another song to blow your speakers to! Grab your favorite drink and jam out to ‘I’ll Be A Bartender’ out now!” he shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“I’ll Be a Bartender” follows Dylan’s EP, This Town’s Been Good to Us, which dropped in June. The six-song set includes his current single, “Can’t Have Mine (Find You a Girl),” which is #8 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

