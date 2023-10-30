Ed Sheeran sings “Mr. Brightside” with The Killers’ Brandon Flowers in Las Vegas

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran brought out The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers for a surprise appearance during his Las Vegas concert on Saturday, October 28.

Brandon joined Ed onstage for a rendition of the Vegas-born band’s signature song “Mr. Brightside.” The two also sang Ed’s song “Castle on the Hill” together.

Fan-shot footage of the live collaboration is streaming now on YouTube.

“Mr. Brightside,” by the way, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The song was first released as a single on September 29, 2003.