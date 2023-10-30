AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran sings “Mr. Brightside” with The Killers’ Brandon Flowers in Las Vegas

todayOctober 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran brought out The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers for a surprise appearance during his Las Vegas concert on Saturday, October 28.

Brandon joined Ed onstage for a rendition of the Vegas-born band’s signature song “Mr. Brightside.” The two also sang Ed’s song “Castle on the Hill” together.

Fan-shot footage of the live collaboration is streaming now on YouTube.

“Mr. Brightside,” by the way, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The song was first released as a single on September 29, 2003.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%