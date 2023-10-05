AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

FedEx plane crash lands after possible landing gear failure at Tennessee airport

todayOctober 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
kali9/Getty Images

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) — Three people have survived after being on board a FedEx plane that crash landed at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

A call came in at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday regarding reports that a FedEx Boeing 757 plane was experiencing landing gear failure during its final approach to the airport.

After circling several times, the plane made its final descent and then crash landed, skidding off the runway, according to Chattanooga Fire Department.

Smoke came out of the engines, but no fire occurred after the plane landed, authorities said.

The Chattanooga Police Department told ABC News that the three people on board the FedEx plane were uninjured and able to climb out of the plane after it crash landed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%