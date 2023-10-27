‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ scares up an impressive $7 million in sneak peeks

Universal

Five Nights at Freddy‘s, the long-anticipated movie adaptation of the hit horror game, has scored an impressive $7 million from Thursday night sneak peeks alone, Deadline is reporting.

The movie from Universal/Blumhouse opens wide Friday, October 27 and is also debuting on Peacock. It stars Hunger Games vet Josh Hutcherson as a new night watchman for an abandoned — and very haunted — family pizza restaurant.

The trade says the modestly-budgeted movie is expected to make around $50 million over the weekend, but some analysts say it could end up doing much better, as Gen Zers who grew up giving themselves nightmares from playing the game finally get a chance to see it in theaters.