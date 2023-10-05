AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Following “Dancing with a Stranger” copyright battle, Sam Smith wants accuser to pay $700K in legal bills

todayOctober 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Sam Smith and Normani were victorious in a lawsuit claiming they stole their 2019 hit, “Dancing with a Stranger,” from a song that came out in 2015. Now, they want the people who accused them to pay up.

Billboard reports the two singers want the songwriters who accused them to reimburse them for the money they spent on legal bills while defending themselves — bills which amount to more than $732,000.

Peter Anderson, a lawyer for Sam and Normani, argued that they shouldn’t have to pay for a “frivolous and unreasonable” lawsuit, writing, “Defective copyright infringement claims, like Plaintiff’s claims here, burden the court, cause potentially damaging negative publicity for recording artists … and others, and force needless attorney’s fees on them.”

“Awarding attorney’s fees here will deter … others from filing and blindly prosecuting such claims without anything close to the required factual and legal basis,” the lawyer added.

As Billboard reports, last month, U.S. District Judge Wesley L. Hsu ruled that the two songs were not similar and criticized the accusers — songwriters Jordan VincentChristopher Miranda and Rosco Banlaoi — for manipulating the songs to make them appear the same.

As for the big bill, Sam and Normani say they were “perfectly justified” in spending that much, considering the songwriters were asking for all the profits from “Dancing with a Stranger,” which was a multi-Platinum hit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%