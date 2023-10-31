AD
Rev Rock Report

Foreigner to headline Rock the Block car auction kickoff concert

todayOctober 31, 2023

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Foreigner is set to headline Arizona’s first-ever Rock the Block concert, which will open collector car auction house Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale auction.

The concert will take place Friday, January 19, at Auction Arena at WestWorld of Scottsdale, with tickets on sale starting Wednesday, November 1.

“We are thrilled to introduce the inaugural Rock the Block as an exciting way to kick off our world-renowned Scottsdale Auction in January,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “This unique blend of live classic rock and automotive excellence underscores our commitment to providing an unparalleled experience at Barrett-Jackson. We look forward to welcoming fans and enthusiasts for this unforgettable occasion in the auction arena.” 

Barrett-Jackson’s 2024 Scottsdale Auction is happening January 20-28, featuring about 1,900 collectible cars, trucks and SUVs. More info on the auction and concert can be found at barrett-jackson.com.

In the meantime, Foreigner still has a few more dates left on the 2023 leg of their farewell tour. Their next show is happening Wednesday, November 1, in Johnson City, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

