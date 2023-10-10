AD
From Hollaback to Hollywood: Gwen Stefani to get star on the Walk of Fame

todayOctober 10, 2023

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani will be the latest musician to be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month.

On October 19, the No Doubt frontwoman will receive the 2,764th star on the Walk of Fame, located at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., next to the famous Amoeba Music record store. The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET and will stream live on WalkOfFame.com.

Guest speakers at the ceremony will include Jimmy Iovine, the head of Gwen’s record label; music manager Irving Azoff; and Gwen’s husband, Blake Shelton

“Gwen Stefani is the pride and joy of California!” says Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. “Not only is she an acclaimed singer/songwriter and performer, Gwen is also a talented fashion designer and cosmetics mogul. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is ready to welcome not just a girl but a mega talent to the Hollywood Walk of Fame!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

