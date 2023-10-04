AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“Get ready!”: RuPaul says his forthcoming memoir, ‘The House of Hidden Meanings’, is coming March 2024

todayOctober 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
HarperCollins

RuPaul﻿, the Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, announced that his forthcoming memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, is finally finished. 

In a video on Instagram, a makeup free, hat-and-hoodie-wearing Ru showed a copy of the book, set for release March 5, 2024. He says it took a tough two-and-a-half years to write.

“I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time because I reveal so much of myself,” Ru expressed. “This world today, it feels so hostile, and it’s such a scary place to be vulnerable in.”

“But I did it. So get ready,” he said, capping the video with a defiant laugh. 

In the caption of the post, Ru said the making of the book left him “gooped, gagged and stripped raw.” He added, “I’ve learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y’all. When all is said and done, it’s just me, Ru.”

Publisher HarperCollins said the memoir is RuPaul’s “most revealing and personal work to date — a brutally honest, surprisingly poignant, and deeply intimate memoir of growing up Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self-acceptance.”

The publisher also called it “A profound introspection of his life, relationships, and identity,” and “a self-portrait of the legendary icon on the road to global fame and changing the way the world thinks about drag.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%