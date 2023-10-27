AD
Mike FM Music News

Goo Goo Dolls release new holiday song, included on deluxe version of Christmas album

October 27, 2023

Warner Records

Goo Goo Dolls have released a new holiday song, which will appear on a deluxe version of their 2020 holiday album, It’s Christmas All Over.

The new original song is called “Who’s Gonna Hear Their Wish?” It’s an upbeat rocker about those less fortunate — especially the homeless — and how their Christmases won’t be very merry if nobody helps them.

“But for the grace go you and I/ Too many people on the street tonight/ Who’s gonna hear their wish this Christmas?” sings frontman John Rzeznik.

The deluxe version of the album, which features originals and covers, including Tom Petty‘s “Christmas All Over Again,” will be out November 17.

Goo Goo Dolls will be touring Australia with Matchbox Twenty starting in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

