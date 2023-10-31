AD
Grateful Dead teams up with British soccer club for new merch line

todayOctober 31, 2023

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Grateful Dead is getting into English football aka soccer for us American folks.

The band is sponsoring the Forest Green Rovers, a little-known club that plays in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, outside of London. The band’s green skull logo now appears on a new merch line of team T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and more, all made by the U.K. sustainable clothing line I Dress Myself.

While it may seem like an unlikely pairing, it seems the band and the team are very like-minded when it comes to saving the environment. The Dead has spent decades promoting environmental causes, and the Green Rovers have similar values. They have adapted several sustainable practices, so much so the United Nations and FIFA named them “the world’s greenest football club.”

“For us, it’s a perfect match,” Dead archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux tells Billboard. “Forest Green Rovers is a team that really follows Grateful Dead values, which is to say that we’re both conscious of the world around us and we want to make sure that we leave it a better place than when we arrived.”

He adds, “We love to partner with cool people, cool companies and cool organizations who are trying to make a positive difference.”

The Grateful Dead/Forest Green Rovers merch is on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

