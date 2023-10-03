AD
Buck Country Music News

HARDY hospitalized for “serious anxiety” and panic attacks following 2022 bus accident

todayOctober 3, 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

HARDY‘s being forced to cancel two shows, as the aftereffects of a bus wreck last year have landed him in the hospital.

“I need to be honest with everyone for a second,” his social media post began. “I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life.”

“It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital,” he continues. “I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.” 

Refunds will be given for HARDY’s October 5 and 7 shows, while his upcoming Georgia Rodeo concert will be rescheduled to April 12. 

The “TRUCK BED” hitmaker plans to return to the road on October 12. 

HARDY and three other people were injured last October when his tour bus overturned near Nashville on the way home from a show. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

