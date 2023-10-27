AD
Buck Country Music News

Hop on a spooky Ryman Haunted History Tour

todayOctober 27, 2023

John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

If you’re going to be in Nashville on November 3, here’s one thing you don’t want to miss.

The Ryman Auditorium has rolled out one final 2023 date for its in-demand Ryman Haunted History Tour. The 40- to 45-minute guided tour will take visitors around the historic venue, on the sacred stage and even under the stage, with a keepsake photograph to commemorate the spooky experience.

“Come along with us one last time as we explore the history behind unexplained sightings and occurrences reported at the Ryman throughout her 131-year history,” the Ryman Auditorium writes on Instagram.

Tickets are priced at $47 and available now at ryman.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

