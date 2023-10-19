AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Immediate Family’, doc about legendary ’70s session musicians, getting December release

todayOctober 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Magnolia Pictures

A new documentary giving fans insight into some of the legendary session musicians of the 1970s is getting a theatrical release. 

Magnolia Pictures will screen the doc, Immediate Family, in theaters across the country on December 12, with a digital release to follow on December 15. 

The film is the follow-up to director Denny Tedesco’s 2008 documentary, The Wrecking Crew, which focused on session musicians of the 1960s. Immediate Family tells the story of Danny KortchmarLeland SklarRuss Kunkel and Waddy Wachtel, featuring new interviews with the musicians.

It also includes interviews with some of the A-list artists they played with, including James TaylorKeith RichardsDon HenleyStevie NicksJackson BrowneDavid CrosbyCarole King, Phil Collins and Linda Ronstadt.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%