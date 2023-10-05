AD
National News

Infant dies after pregnant bystander struck in shooting at Massachusetts intersection: Officials

todayOctober 5, 2023

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(HOLYOKE, Mass.) — A shooting at a Massachusetts intersection on Wednesday critically injured a pregnant bystander on a bus, whose infant subsequently died, officials said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in Holyoke, just outside of Springfield, according to Holyoke police.

Three male suspects were involved in an altercation that led to the shooting, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

“It is believed one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved female occupant, who was seated in the bus,” the office said in a statement.

The victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Her infant, in need of life-saving medical care, was delivered but died, the office said. Officials did not say how far along in the pregnancy the woman was.

The three suspects were transported to nearby hospitals and are in custody, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Holyoke Police Department are investigating the incident.

Written by: ABC News

