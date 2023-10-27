Iron Maiden announces 2024 US leg of The Future Past tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

Iron Maiden is bringing their The Future Past tour to the U.S. in 2024.

The newly announced stateside leg launches October 4 in San Diego and wraps up November 17 in San Antonio, Texas. Along the way, Maiden will headline the 2024 Aftershock Festival, taking place October 10-13 in Sacramento, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Future Past World Tour first launched in Europe in May. Its set list is mostly focused on Maiden’s latest album, 2021’s Senjutsu, and their 1986 effort, Somewhere in Time.

“We’re really excited to be continuing The Future Past tour next year,” says bassist Steve Harris. “We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere in Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them.”

“It’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it,” he continues. “See you all in 2024!”

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit IronMaiden.com.