AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

It’ll be ‘A Very Barry Christmas’: Barry Manilow to headline new NBC Christmas special

todayOctober 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Barry Manilow is going to help folks get into the holiday spirit this year. 

Variety reports the legendary singer is set to headline a new holiday special for NBC, Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, which will air December 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

“I love doing our Christmas show!” Manilow says. “We get to sing my pop hits and my favorite Christmas songs. It’s a feel-good hour full of music.” 

The special, which will also stream on Peacock starting December 12, was recorded at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the same venue where Manilow performs his Vegas residency, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! 

In addition to holiday classics, the special will include performances of some of Manlow’s biggest hits, like “Copacabana,” “Mandy” and “I Write the Songs.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%