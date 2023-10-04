Jason Mraz rumbas to the top of ‘DWTS’ leader board; Jamie Lynn Spears sent home in a shocking elimination

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Jason Mraz followed up his second place finish on last week’s Dancing with the Stars with a rumba that left him tied for first place on the leader board on the Tuesday, October 3 episode, that ended with the shocking elimination of Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jason and his partner, Daniella Karagach‘s sultry rumba to “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás” by Andrea Bocelli featuring Jennifer Lopez, earned a score of 24 out of a possible 30, tying him for first place with Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Last week felt like being shot out of a cannon,” Jason recalled during rehearsal, adding that he was “elated” by the results. However, Tuesday’s performance provided a new challenge, according to Daniella, pointing out that the rumba was a slower dance, which left “a lot of room for error.”

“Week one, we set a high bar, and now we set this expectation that I’m great and I don’t know if I am,” the singer shared.

However, the judges thought so, including Derek Hough, who couldn’t cram enough superlatives into his review, but ended it by declaring that Jason “nailed” the difficult dance.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli complimented Mraz for having “the right motion,” while Carri Ann Inaba noted that aside from a “tiny little misstep” the performance was “exceptional.”

In a shocking elimination, Jamie Lynn Spears and her partner Alan Bersten were voted off, despite earning a respectable 15 out of 30 points from the judges, who couldn’t hide their shock over the elimination.

Elsewhere, former Bachelorette Charity Lawson‘s dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev, was scratched from Tuesday’s roster after testing positive for COVID-19. Ezra Sosa filled in and the couple danced to a third place finish, with 21 points.