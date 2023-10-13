AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jimi Hendrix’s Hollywood Bowl cover of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s” out now

todayOctober 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment

During the Jimi Hendrix Experience‘s historic concert at the Hollywood Bowl in August of 1967, they covered The Beatles’ classic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Now, fans are getting a chance to hear it.

The live performance has just been released, giving fans a preview of the upcoming album, Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967, which drops November 10. It’s the first time the concert has  officially been released. 

You can listen to Hendrix’s cover now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The concert was recorded five days before the band released their debut album, Are You Experienced. As the opening act for The Mamas & the Papas, their performance featured such classics as “Purple Haze,” “The Wind Cries Mary” and “Foxey Lady.” In addition to The Beatles cover, they also performed covers of Bob Dylan‘s “Like a Rolling Stone” and Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor.” 

The “Sgt. Pepper’s” cover is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%