Jimi Hendrix’s Hollywood Bowl cover of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s” out now

Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment

During the Jimi Hendrix Experience‘s historic concert at the Hollywood Bowl in August of 1967, they covered The Beatles’ classic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Now, fans are getting a chance to hear it.

The live performance has just been released, giving fans a preview of the upcoming album, Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967, which drops November 10. It’s the first time the concert has officially been released.

You can listen to Hendrix’s cover now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The concert was recorded five days before the band released their debut album, Are You Experienced. As the opening act for The Mamas & the Papas, their performance featured such classics as “Purple Haze,” “The Wind Cries Mary” and “Foxey Lady.” In addition to The Beatles cover, they also performed covers of Bob Dylan‘s “Like a Rolling Stone” and Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor.”

The “Sgt. Pepper’s” cover is available for preorder now.