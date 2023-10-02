AD
Entertainment News

Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson after 4 years of marriage

todayOctober 2, 2023

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from husband Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage, Good Morning America has confirmed.

Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage and is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, according to court documents she filed October 2.

The date of separation is listed as September 13, about a month after the two marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

Turner-Smith’s filing also asks for no spousal support for herself or Jackson and is asking for the Dawson’s Creek star to pay attorney’s fees.

According to People, Turner-Smith requested joint custody of the couple’s daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, whose named was revealed publicly for the first time in the paperwork.

The celebrity couple met in 2018 and tied the knot in December 2019.

