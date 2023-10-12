Joe Jonas moves to dismiss his divorce filing following mediation

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going to try to work out their divorce in private instead of in court.

Page Six reports that on October 11, Joe filed to dismiss his divorce petition, which he’d previously filed in a Miami court. The filing, obtained by the publication, says the soon-to-be exes plan to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

As previously reported, after several days of mediation talks, Joe and Sophie came to an agreement regarding the custody of their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. That agreement is in place through January 7, with the kids spending Thanksgiving with their dad and Christmas with their mom.

On October 10, following those mediation meetings, Joe and Sophie released a statement provided to ABC News, which read, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”