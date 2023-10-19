AD
Mike FM Music News

Josh Groban exiting ‘Sweeney Todd’ in January

todayOctober 19, 2023

Franz Szony

Josh Groban‘s starring role in the revival of Sweeney Todd on Broadway is winding down.

Josh and his co-star Annaleigh Ashford, who plays Mrs. Lovett, are leaving the show on January 14, the production announced on Instagram. However, the caption notes, “You still have more chances to brave the chair, dearie. Our tale is extending into Spring 2024!”

No word on who will replace them in the show, which will mark its 46th week when the two stars exit. The show has been successful, attracting full houses and receiving eight Tony Award nominations.

On Instagram, Josh wrote of the news, “The countdown begins. My heart is heavy but filled with deep gratitude to announce my final performance as Sweeney Todd. To hold the torch of this monumental role for all of this year, alongside my dear friend and partner in crime @annaleighashford, has been nothing short of a life changing experience.”

“This brilliant cast and crew and orchestra have given me so many gifts every single day,” he adds. “I will miss sharing Fleet Street with them, but will forever be grateful to have given audiences [Stephen] Sondheim’s masterpiece alongside them these last many months. I will truly cherish and enjoy to the fullest the weeks ahead that I have left.”

Josh’s girlfriend, British stage actress Natalie McQueen, commented, “The best ever. I am so proud of you.” His pal Michael Bublé added, “Congrats bud. What a killer success!!!”

Josh’s departure from the show might be a signal that he’s ready to resume his recording career. Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

