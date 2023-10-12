AD
Local News

KCAS nears dog kennel capacity

todayOctober 12, 2023

Kerrville Pets Alive! is calling on the public to consider adopting a dog to ease crowding at the Kerr County Animal Shelter.  According to KPA! president, Karen Guerriero, the Kerr County Animal Shelter is almost at full capacity, and euthanization is pending for several dogs if they are not adopted.

KCAS currently has roughly 30 kennels along with an additional 20 quarantine kennels.  The animal shelter aims to have six kennels always available should they be needed to house additional dogs.

KPA! helps facilitate pet adoptions at Kerr County Animal Services, located at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville.  KCAS is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.  Adoptable pets may be viewed on the KPA! Facebook page.

For additional information, visit www.kerrvillepetsalive.com, or call KCAS at (830) 257-3100.

Written by: Michelle Layton

