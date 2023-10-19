AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Loki’ season 2 director talks Loki’s “dark side” and teases Thursday’s third episode gets “crazy”

todayOctober 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marvel Studios

The third episode of Loki‘s second season drops Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, and director Dan DeLeeuw [deh-LOO] tells ABC Audio that fans better strap in. 

“Well, I’d say you don’t want any spoilers, but I think the best way to say it is that episode two is the calm before the storm,” he says with a laugh. “Things start getting a little crazy after episode two.” 

Last week’s episode, “Breaking Bad,” delved deeply into the nature of Tom Hiddleston‘s God of Mischief, Loki, with an exploration of whether or not the guy who brought an alien army to New York City is really a bad guy or a good guy who does bad things.

“You know, he is someone that’s not like Thanos,” MCU veteran DeLeeuw says.

“Thanos is a true believer. I’m going eliminate half [of the world’s population] — it’s ‘I’m right, you’re wrong, you don’t know what you’re talking about,” he continues. “And I think Loki, you know, had the capacity to question … It’s like, ‘Am I doing the wrong thing selling my brother [Thor] out? I’m going to do it anyway.'”

DeLeeuw adds, “You know, him being on this journey and being broken down in the first season and now being able to build himself back up, he’s thinking, ‘OK, I can accept the dark side. Just because I do … evil things, doesn’t make me evil.’ And to Loki that makes sense, I suppose.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%