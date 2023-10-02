AD
Lynyrd Skynyrd to ring in the new year on CBS’ ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’

todayOctober 2, 2023

R. Diamond/Getty Images

Lynyrd Skynyrd has made their New Year’s Eve plans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will continue to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a performance on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, which kicks off Sunday, December 31, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The special will air live from Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, with country stars Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson also confirmed to perform, and more artists to be announced at a future date.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will ring in 2024 with a Music Note Drop at midnight. The special will feature over 50 performances from a variety of locations across Music City. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

