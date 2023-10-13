Madonna’s Celebration Tour: NYC-inspired stage, recreations of iconic looks, vintage merch and more

Live Nation

Madonna‘s long-awaited Celebration Tour kicks off Saturday, October 14, at The O2 in London. To mark the occasion, her team has released a rundown of the many elements that have gone into creating the experience.

The trek, Madonna’s 13th tour, will encompass 78 shows over 15 countries. The stage is 4,400 square feet — larger than any previous tour — and it’s inspired by the grid of Manhattan, with Uptown, Downtown, Midtown, East and West stages. There will be 3,600 square feet of video projections, more than any other Madonna show.

The main stage will be layered and circular, meant to resemble the wedding cake Madonna used onstage for her iconic 1984 MTV VMA performance. Seventeen of her archival costumes have been recreated, and among the 50 merch items are recreations of vintage items from her previous tour, like the Blond Ambition bomber jacket.

During the show, Madonna will be lifted 30 feet off the ground and transported around the arena in an illuminated frame that allows her to travel 1.5 feet per second.

In addition to Madonna, there will be 24 other performers; four of her kids will also join her onstage, though which children aren’t specified.

The tour is traveling with three physical therapists, 45 wardrobe trunks, three mobile gyms, 40 pairs of boxing gloves, 80 tons of equipment and more than 200 crew members: There are 25 in the costume department alone.

The Celebration Tour hits the U.S. on December 13.