Madonna’s daughter pays tribute to her 1998 “Frozen” video with new single

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

For her new single “Spelling,” Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon took inspiration from a legendary performer: her mom.

“This piece is very special. It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘Frozen,’” Lourdes writes on Instagram. “That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates.”

In the video for the dance tune, Lourdes, dressed in a flowing black outfit, her eyes white, is suspended in the air in a forest and then explodes into a cloud of bats. She then crawls through the forest, transforms into a black Doberman and runs through a field before we see her again in human form.

As the beat picks up, Lourdes and two women do a dance routine in a moonlit patch of grass. She then walks naked into the water and disappears.

In Madonna’s “Frozen” video, she’s also seen suspended in the air, wearing a flowing black outfit. She explodes into a cloud of crows and also seemingly turns into a Doberman.

Lourdes, who records under the name Lolahol, released her debut EP, Go, last year. She’s Madonna’s eldest child; her dad is trainer and dancer Carlos Leon.