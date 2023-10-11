AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Madonna’s daughter pays tribute to her 1998 “Frozen” video with new single

todayOctober 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

For her new single “Spelling,” Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon took inspiration from a legendary performer: her mom.

“This piece is very special. It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘Frozen,’” Lourdes writes on Instagram. “That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates.”

In the video for the dance tune, Lourdes, dressed in a flowing black outfit, her eyes white, is suspended in the air in a forest and then explodes into a cloud of bats. She then crawls through the forest, transforms into a black Doberman and runs through a field before we see her again in human form.

As the beat picks up, Lourdes and two women do a dance routine in a moonlit patch of grass. She then walks naked into the water and disappears.

In Madonna’s “Frozen” video, she’s also seen suspended in the air, wearing a flowing black outfit. She explodes into a cloud of crows and also seemingly turns into a Doberman.

Lourdes, who records under the name Lolahol, released her debut EP, Go, last year. She’s Madonna’s eldest child; her dad is trainer and dancer Carlos Leon

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%