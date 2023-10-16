AD
Mariah Carey’s “It’s a Wrap” goes from TikTok to vinyl

todayOctober 16, 2023

Island Def Jam Music Group/Mariah Carey

Earlier this year, a sped-up version of Mariah Carey‘s 2014 track “It’s a Wrap” went viral thanks to a TikTok dance challenge and was subsequently released as a single and on a digital EP. Now, it’s coming to vinyl for the first time.

The song originally appeared on Mimi’s 2009 album Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, which also featured the top 10 hit “Obsessed.” A four-track vinyl release is now available for preorder: It includes the original version, the sped-up version, a three-minute edit and a remix featuring Mary J. Blige.

The EP will ship on December 1 and will be available on colored or standard black vinyl.

In other Mariah news, she’s added a second date at the Hollywood Bowl as part of her Merry Christmas One and All tour. The November 19 date goes on sale October 20 via Live Nation. Presales start October 27. The tour itself starts November 15 and is set to wrap up December 17 in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

