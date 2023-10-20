AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Maryland circuit court judge Andrew Wilkinson shot and killed outside home

todayOctober 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
kali9/Getty Images

(HAGERSTOWN, Md.) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland has confirmed that Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was fatally shot on Thursday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown, Maryland — some 80 miles northwest of Baltimore — for a reported shooting.

“The victim, an adult male, was located in the driveway of a residence. The victim was suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” authorities said in a press statement following the incident.

No additional information was provided about a potential suspect and the case remains an active homicide investigation.

Wilkinson has served in Washington County’s 4th Judicial Circuit since January 10, 2020, according to his bio.

State Delegate Neil Parrott on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the incident was “horrible news.”

“It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away. Police are actively searching for the murderer. Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson’s family at this time,” Parrot wrote.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they will hold a press conference regarding the case but have not announced when that will take place.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%