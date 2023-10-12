AD
Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney takes “Tennessee Orange” to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

todayOctober 12, 2023

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Megan Moroney recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her chart-topping hit, “Tennessee Orange.”

Decked in a sparkling gold dress and white boots, Megan shined as she delivered her debut single, which hit #1 on country radio earlier in June.

“This song has taken me farther than I ever could’ve imagined, God is so good,” Megan wrote on Instagram when she earned her career-first #1. 

“Tennessee Orange” is the lead single off Megan’s debut album, Lucky, which arrived in May. The project received the deluxe treatment in September with three additional songs. 

Megan’s currently #38 and ascending the country charts with her new single, “I’m Not Pretty.” She’s also on the road on her sold-out headlining The Lucky Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

