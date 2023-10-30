Men’s Soccer Defeats Centenary College 3-2

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team won their road conference match against Centenary College 3-2.

The Mountaineers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Gents from Centenary College.

Centenary would strike first in the match as they scored the first goal of the day in just the 5th minute of play. However, Schreiner was quick to respond with a goal from the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, Zaaron Gonzalez, off an assist from Bryan Rivas. Schreiner would then strike again in the 31st minute as they took the lead (2-1) with another goal from the senior, Zaaron Gonzalez, this time assisted by Iseah Hernandez. That would not be the end for the Gents though as Centenary scored another goal of their own to tie the match up 2-2 in 49th minute. However, with the clock winding down in the second half, the Mountaineers got the big play they needed, as senior, Iseah Hernandez, scored the game winning goal in the 75th minute off of an assist from Manny Coya.

The win by Schreiner marked their fifth win overall this season and their first in SCAC play, as their record now moves to 5-8-2 (1-5-1 SCAC).

Box Score

Schedule